Thalian holds auditions for virtual children’s musical

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday, kids around the Cape Fear auditioned for Thalian Association’s new children’s musical.

In their original Beatles Revue, boys and girls ages 18 and younger will get to sing and dance to some of the most well loved Beatles songs of all time.

Casting 20-25 kids, Thalian’s Artistic Director, Chandler Davis says this show won’t be performed live. Instead, after three weeks of rehearsal, it will be filmed from several different angles, edited, and then broadcast online February 12-21.

To keep kids and staff safe, everyone will be required to wear a mask or face shield at all times, socially distance, and rehearsals will be limited to 10 people or less.

“It looks different than we had anticipated, obviously,” said Davis. “But, I’m glad the kids get to do something safely. I think they miss just being around each other and getting to perform. I’m excited, and you know of course, cautious. Because luckily we haven’t had an issue since all this started, and we’d like to keep it that way.”

