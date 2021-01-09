To-go cocktails little help for Wilmington area bars, restaurants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The StarNews reports:

Ashley Tipper, owner of The Blind Elephant in downtown Wilmington, was excited to sell carryout cocktails in late December after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an order allowing sales of mixed drinks for to-go or delivery.

But customers are slow to respond.

“It’s been dismal,” she said. “I was here on New Year’s Eve and we sold one. It was very discouraging.”

After being closed for nearly 10 months, she planned to be open six days a week for several hours to sell drinks (like two versions of their signature mule cocktails) in beverage pouches, as well as beer and wine to-go. But that was soon scaled back to two nights — Friday and Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

“I’m going to see how it goes this weekend,” Tipper said.

