Woman who wrongly accused Black teen is arrested, apologizes

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him at a New York City hotel has apologized but says she does not think she committed a crime.
Miya Ponsetto was arrested Thursday in California after days of intense media coverage of the fracas at the hotel and demands by the teen’s family that she face charges.
Ponsetto told “CBS This Morning” in a segment that aired Friday that she considers herself to be “super sweet.”
Ponsetto’s lawyer says her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful over the Dec. 26 conflict with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr.