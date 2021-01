Boil Water Advisory issued for River Bluffs community

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued an emergency precautionary boil water advisory for all customers in the River Bluffs community in northern New Hanover County, effective immediately Sunday.

The advisory was issued due to a leak in a water main. Crews are on-site making repairs to the water system.

Approximately 250 customers are affected.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.