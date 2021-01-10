Dog dies in Wilmington fire, family displaced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning around 10:00 a.m. on the 4900 block of Rye Lane.

Department spokesperson Rebekah Thurston says upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire and smoke.

Three adults and one child were displaced. One adult was transported non-emergent to the hospital.

One dog died in the fire. Neighbors are collecting donations for the family, including a 10-year-old boy.

It is not clear what caused the fire, or if the home is a total loss.

WWAY will provide updates as they become available.