NCDOT shifts Market Street traffic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Traffic on a major Wilmington road is shifting. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is shifting a section of traffic on Market Street back to it’s original placement. This will affect northbound traffic between Amaryllis Drive and Alexander Road starting Sunday night, while southbound traffic will remain the same. The shift will allow NCDOT contractors to install a storm water pipe. The new alignment should only last until the end of January, but contractors say they’ll need to do this two more times to finish construction by early 2023.