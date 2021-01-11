Ben & Jerry’s launches line of dog treats

NEW YORK (CNN Business) — Ben & Jerry’s is already irresistible to most humans — and now, they’re looking to hook man’s best friend with a new line of dog treats.

For the first time in the brand’s history, Ben & Jerry’s is now selling non-dairy frozen treats called “Doggie Desserts” in supermarkets and pet stores. The ice cream-like concoctions are available in two flavors named after employees’ dogs: “Pontch’s Mix,” which features peanut butter with pretzel swirls and “Rosie’s Batch,” a combination of pumpkin and mini cookies.

The treats are made with dog-friendly ingredients including a sunflower-butter base and other “high quality ingredients” that are found in Ben & Jerry’s traditional ice cream, including sugar, coconut oil and wheat flour. They cost $2.99 for a 4-ounce cup or $4.99 for a pack of four.

