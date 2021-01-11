Coastal North Carolina town replaces town manager

DUCK, NC (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town has named a new town manager after his predecessor resigned in the wake of a misdemeanor assault charge.

The town of Duck says on its webpage that Drew Havens will begin his duties as town manager on Feb. 15 after serving as town manager of Apex, just outside of Raleigh.

Havens, who has also served as a police officer and a firefighter, replaces Chris Layton, who resigned in July after being charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on his assistant.

Layton had been Duck’s manager since its founding in 2002.