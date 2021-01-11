Columbus County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 75 and older

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County began vaccinating people 75 and up and their appointment are already full.

County Health Director Kim Smith says all doses of the Moderna vaccine currently available have been accounted for. She says not to worry, everyone who would like a vaccine will have the chance to get one.

On Friday, they stopped scheduling appointment until Feb. 1.

When they get more from the state, they will begin scheduling appointment again.

“Everybody is getting their vaccine as soon as we can get it. If we don’t have the vaccine to give, I’ve got no appointments I can give,” Smith said. “I want to stress to everybody that because we have the vaccine we still have to wear our masks, we still have to social distance and It would be great if you washed your hands frequently.”

Smith says to also keep in mind that the vaccine comes in two doses. For Moderna vaccines, you must wait 28 days before receiving the second shot.