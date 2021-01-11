Local volleyball teams prepare for NCHSAA State Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School volleyball teams from across the Cape Fear will return to court tomorrow for round one of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state tournament.

Six teams from our area will begin their quest to bring home a state championship.

In Class 1A, East Columbus receives the No.8 seed and will host Lakewood. In Class 2A, the Whiteville Wolfpack will hit the road as the No.12 seed and take on Currituck County in the first round.

In the Wilmington city limits, the New Hanover Wildcats will represent the area as the No.4 seed as they are set to host Harnett County. Three local teams are in the field in Class 4A. Ashley the No.16 seed will have task as they travel to the No.1 seed Pinecrest.

The Laney Buccaneers are also back in the playoffs as the No.11 seed and they will battle Corinth Holders.

The Hoggard Vikings won the 4A side of the Mideastern Conference and earned themselves the No.4 seed in the East. The Vikings will host Jack Britt on Tuesday night. Vikings head coach Ron Strickland says it’s been a year unlike any other.

“We’re pretty excited and the kids are playing so well right now,” Strickland says. “They’re pretty focused, which that’s a challenge in and of itself. You know to stay focused through this season. It’s the longest short season I’ve ever had.”

For the full bracket and list of game times you can visit the NCHSAA website.