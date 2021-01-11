NC towns considering more LGBT protections after moratorium

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (AP) — Three North Carolina municipalities plan this week to discuss ordinances to expand more anti-discrimination protections to LGBT citizens.
Town boards for these Orange County communities have placed proposals on their agendas on successive nights, beginning Monday in Hillsborough.
Carrboro’s council meets Tuesday and Chapel Hill’s on Wednesday.
Gay-rights groups say if approved the ordinances would be the first since the General Assembly’s pause on such rules from 2017 expired last month. The moratorium emerged from a compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers to do away with the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill” related to restroom access for transgender people.