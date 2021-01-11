Neighbors rally behind family that lost home, dog in weekend fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington community is rallying behind a family who lost their home and dog in a fire over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning on the 4900 block of Rye Lane in the Kings Grant neighborhood.

Neighbor Scarlett Moulder says the family which consists of a grandmother, her son and his wife, and their 10-year-old son are now staying in a hotel.

“The father is actually a medically retired veteran, and he had to go to the hospital because he went in to try and save the dog,” she said.

Moulder is collecting donations and started a GoFundMe which has already raised more than $2,700 as of Monday night.

“They say it’s going to be at least six months before (the house) is ready to be moved in, everything is a total loss,” Moulder said. “So the biggest need right now is to find housing that’s not too expensive for the next six months.

Moulder is also accepting gift cards and other donations to give to the family.

Click here to view the GoFundMe.

You can contact Moulder about other donations at 910-228-9455.