New Hanover County mother slowly recovering after being stabbed 15 times, thrown off balcony

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details about the case of a woman stabbed 15 times and thrown over a balcony last week in New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 4500 block of Coddington Loop shortly after 8 p.m. January 6.

The victim’s friend Leslie Haymer says 25-year-old Eline Kinn is lucky to be alive after that horrific scene.

“A miracle I feel like is the only way to put it,” Haymer said. “She should not have survived that.”

Haymer says Kinn was eating dinner with her three-year-old son in her apartment around 8:00 p.m. when her estranged husband Matthew Stallings, whom she has been separated from since the summer, broke in armed with two knives.

“She walked into the kitchen and the next thing she knew she was being stabbed over and over again,” Haymer said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Kinn was stabbed 15 times, five of which were to her neck. Haymer says Stallings didn’t stop there, he then attempted to leave with their son. She says that’s when Kinn ran to get help, and Stallings handed the three-year-old to a neighbor.

“She tried to go get help and then he threw her over the breezeway balcony,” Haymer said.

Haymer says Stallings then took off alone. The sheriff’s office says Kinn fell more than 14 feet to the ground as deputies and EMS responded.

“She had lacerations to her corroded artery, so it is very likely she could have bled out if it was not handled as quickly and as professionally as EMS and the hospital staff had done,” Haymer said.

Just days before, Haymer says Kinn had been afraid, and tried to file a restraining order against Stallings.

“They denied it because he had already filed a restraining order,” she said.

Kinn is from Norway, and Haymer says she wants to take her son and return to her home country. Haymer has started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills, attorney fees, and moving expenses.

“Our hope is that it will keep being spread and shared and that the community will just continue to love on both of them,” she said.

Matthew Stallings is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault of a female, communicating threats, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

In court, Stallings was given a $5 million bond. The judge says if he were to make bond, Stallings would be required to be under electronic monitoring, be on house arrest with the exception of going to work, and wouldn’t be allowed to speak to the victim or the child.

Stallings’ next court appearance is at 9 a.m. on January 28.

If found guilty, the judge in court said Stallings would face life in prison without parole.

Click here for the GoFundMe.