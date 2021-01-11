New Hanover County woman lucks out with $150K Powerball prize

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Patricia Gilley of Wrightsville Beach tried her luck on a Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing and won a $150,000 prize.

She purchased her winning $3 Power Play ticket from the Scotchman on Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington.

Gilley’s winning ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to beat odds of 1 in 913,000, winning her $50,000. Her prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Gilley took home $106,126.

The jackpot stands at $550 million as an annuity prize or $411.4 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.