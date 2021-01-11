No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — After a long stretch of relatively paltry prizes, U.S. lottery players now have a choice of jackpots that offer combined prizes of more than $1 billion.

The jackpot for Mega Millions’ Tuesday night drawing has climbed to $615 million, and the top prize in the Powerball game has reached $550 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

- Advertisement -

It has been nearly two years since the two national lottery games offered such giant prizes and only the second time both jackpots have topped $500 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.