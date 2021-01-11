Pender County won’t move into next vaccination phase without meeting current need

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Upon the arrival of the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Pender County Health Department has administered nearly 1000 vaccinations to health care workers caring for COVID patients, staff responsible for cleaning COVID-19 areas, and residents 75 years or older.

Those receiving the first round of the vaccine have been scheduled for their second round 28 days later.

“We schedule appointments in conjunction with the supply of vaccine that we receive from the state,” said Carolyn Moser. “We are following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidelines, which prioritizes groups by age, vocation, and high risk of exposure.”

Moser stressed the health department will not move to the next phase and group without meeting the needs of the current phase in which they are vaccinating, Phase 1 b, Group 1.

All appointments for the week of January 11 are filled.

“We are asking residents in Phase 1 b, Group 1, to call the health department and leave their name and number. We will return their call to schedule an appointment. However, the number of patients we can see will be dependent upon how many doses of the vaccine we receive in the next shipments,” explained Moser.

According to health department staff, interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination has been overwhelming. The department has added multiple phone lines to accept calls. If you receive a busy signal, you’re asked to call back.

The health department number is (910) 259-1230.