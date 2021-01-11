State is probing death of inmate in eastern North Carolina

BAYBORO, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pamlico Correctional Institution in eastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Sunday that the person who died was Johnny Autry.

- Advertisement -

The department said that Autry was being held in medium custody and was serving a sentence as a habitual felon and for drug possession.

Authorities said he was in a paranoid state Saturday and that staff were unable to calm him after talking to him for an hour.

He entered into medical distress and became unresponsive.

Authorities said that staff members performed CPR and paramedics continued lifesaving measures. But Autry was declared deceased shortly after 9 p.m.