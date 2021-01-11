Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping Monday as trading cools in markets around the world following their strong record-setting runs.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in morning trading and on pace to take a breather from a four-day winning streak that carried it to more all-time highs.

- Advertisement -

Analysts said a pullback was no surprise following the big rally recently for everything from stocks to bond yields to commodities amid a wave of optimism.

The rally means stocks and other investments are even more expensive, leaving critics to say they’ve gone too high.

At the same time, the worsening pandemic continues to slam the economy.