Supreme Court rejects UNC appeal on sex assault discipline

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill of a lower court decision requiring it to release disciplinary records of students who violated the school’s sexual assault policies.

Last May, the N.C. Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that the flagship school of the UNC system had to release the records.

The school had been sued by a media coalition including Capitol Broadcasting Co. and the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel.

In September 2016, the group requested documents under the North Carolina Public Records Act. The university denied the request.