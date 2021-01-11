The Children’s Museum of Wilmington to open new water exhibit in late January

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will host ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the newest exhibition, The Wonders of Water, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 29.

The exhibit was funded by the Duke Energy Water Resources Fund, International Paper and Women’s Impact Network.

The interactive exhibit features three hands-on components, including a water table, to help educate children on the importance of the water cycle while examining natural vs. man-made filtration. It also demonstrates and teaches little scientists how our water cycle naturally filters out contaminants and the process of water reclamation.

On January 29, all members receive free admission and non-member admission is $9.75 per person. Children 11 months and under are free. Ages 5 years and older must wear a face mask. For more information on our exhibits, please visit here.