UNCW Men’s Basketball set to return to the court January 18th

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–The UNCW men’s basketball team’s upcoming Colonial Athletic Association weekend series at Towson has been moved to Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 18-19, 2021, league officials have announced.

The Seahawks, 6-3, were originally slated to battle the Tigers on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17, 2021. Coach Takayo Siddle’s club has been on pause since returning from Philadelphia on Jan. 2 following a positive test by a Tier 1 member of the program. UNCW and Drexel were set to open CAA play before the testing setback.

Both rescheduled contests between UNCW and TU will tip inside SECU Arena at 2 p.m.

The Jan. 18 start will now represent the latest CAA opener for the Seahawks in their 37 years in the conference. UNCW christened the 1992 season with James Madison at Trask Coliseum on Jan. 11, 1992, in the previous latest debut.

Monday’s game also matches the latest CAA road opener since the Seahawks joined the league in 1984-85. UNCW began the 1991-92 conference road slate with a Jan. 18, 1992, clash at George Mason.