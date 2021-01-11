West Bladen Boys Varsity Basketball team cancels workouts, games due to COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Effective immediately, the West Bladen Boys Varsity

Basketball team has canceled workouts and games through January 22 due to COVID-19

issues.

Bladen County Schools learned on January 11, that 12 people associated with the boys basketball team have been identified as close contacts to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19.

East Bladen Girls’ Varsity Basketball team has also canceled their workouts, games due to COVID-19 exposure.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has been made aware of the positive case and quarantine time, responding that “the team must postpone any scheduled contest during this quarantine period.”

Previously scheduled games that will not be played during the quarantine period are West Columbus scheduled for January 12, East Bladen scheduled for January 19, and Fairmont scheduled for January 22. A decision has not been made as to whether a make-up game will be scheduled between these schools.

The boy’s team will return to workouts and games after January 22. Their remaining scheduled games will be held on January 26, 29, February 5, 9, 12, 16, and 19 which is the last game of the season.