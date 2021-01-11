Wilmington Sharks name new General Manager

WILMINGTON, NC (Release)–The Wilmington Sharks of the Coastal Plain League announced that Allan Lusk will become the new General Manager of the franchise.

Lusk brings nine years of Minor League Baseball experience to the Sharks, most recently with the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent six years with the Shuckers while playing a key role in the development and creation of the new franchise and the opening of the Shuckers’ new stadium, MGM Park. He also spent time with the Kinston Indians (former High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians), the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros), and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Class A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays).

“We are thrilled to welcome Allan into the Sharks family”, said Wilmington Sharks co-owner Matt Perry. “His extensive background in the industry and his passion for the area will allow us to build on the recent successes of the organization. After missing the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, we’re excited to re-launch operations for the upcoming season with Allan supervising team operations.”

Lusk takes over the helm left occupied by former General Manager, Carson Bowen and former Assistant General Manager Alyson Smist.

Bowen remarked, “I’m thankful for my entire experience with the Sharks over the last 7 years. I’ve loved the opportunity to grow from intern to General Manager of the league’s organization of the year. I will forever cherish this town, the support of the community, and all the relationships I’ve been able to form with our players, fans, and supporters. I have a lifetime of memories and stories to bring with me as I continue my career in baseball. I’m so proud of the foundation we’ve built in Wilmington, and I’m confident that Allan will be able to take the club to new heights.”

Smist added, “While I will miss being behind the scenes at Sharks games, I look forward to remaining committed to the community and remaining a fixture at Buck Hardee Field. Allan has a wealth of knowledge about the industry and his fun personality will fit right in with all of the Sharks’ great fans and partners”.

Lusk is a Raleigh, NC native who graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Sports Studies and a minor in Business Administration. He is currently obtaining a Graduate Certificate in Sport and Entertainment Venue Management from NC State University with the intention of obtaining a Graduate Degree in Parks, Recreation, Tourism and Sport Management.

“I am very honored and excited to “come back home” and take over as the next General Manager of the Wilmington Sharks,” stated Lusk. “I look forward to building on the great foundation that the former staff laid before me and getting entrenched into a community that I am very passionate about. The Sharks will continue to be active ambassadors and be a positive force for the quality of life in the Cape Fear region. I am anxious to get started, meet everybody, and welcome back fans to witness the great game of baseball that we have all missed”.