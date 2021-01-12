Bladen County Schools to remain under remote-learning only plan until mid-February

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Citing concerns with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the state, the Bladen County school board has decided to continue fully remote learning until February 15.

The plan originally had Plan C ending on January 22 with a transition to Plan B-an AA/BB schedule, to begin on January 25.

After receiving an update during its Monday night board meeting from Dr. Teri Duncan, Bladen County Health director about the latest COVID numbers, the board expressed concern over the rapid spread of the virus. Additional concerns that arose from the conversation among the board included staff and student health safety, and the operability of a school should there be a significant number of staff on quarantine or isolation. The effect of the holiday break – family gatherings and events – is now beginning to be a concern about the availability of staff.

In a called motion, the board voted unanimously to extend remote learning through February 12 with a transition back to school on February 15 on an AA/BB, two days per week schedule for all students in grades PreK through 12. Wednesdays will be used as a remote learning day for all students and a deep cleaning day for schools. Parents will still have the option for their children to remain in full remote learning.

Bladen County Schools’ remote learning plan that was approved by the Board on December 14, has three plans: Plan C is all grades on fully remote learning; Plan B is all grades to attend school in person two days per week on an AA/BB schedule, with Wednesdays being used as a remote learning day for all grades and a cleaning day for schools; and Plan A is students in PreK through 4 will attend school in person four days a week, with Wednesdays being used as a remote learning and cleaning day for schools while grades 5 through 12 will remain in Plan B.

All instructional protocols will remain in place for remote learning, meaning students will be required to attend classes each day, complete classwork and homework assignments, and

have a daily check-in with their teacher. Teachers will monitor daily attendance and assign

grades; no differently than if students were in school each day in person.

The board has its next regularly scheduled meeting on February 8 at which time they will

re-examine the data and metrics in consideration of remaining fully remote, transitioning to

Plan A or Plan B of the BCS Remote Learning Plan.