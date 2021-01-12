Cheers! French wine, vines headed home after year in space

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — French wine and grapevines are headed back to Earth after a year aboard the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s Dragon cargo capsule undocked Tuesday with 12 bottles of Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of grapevines.

The capsule is aiming for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Wednesday night. It will return thousands of pounds of other science research and gear, including mice.

A Luxembourg startup flew the wine experiments for agricultural research.

The company will pop open a bottle or two in February for an out-of-this-world wine tasting in Bordeaux.