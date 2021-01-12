College employee accused of being Proud Boy, no fault found

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina State University says its investigation into an employee accused of being a member of the Proud Boys “did not substantiate any significant allegations.”

The school announced its findings into Chadwick Jason Seagraves, a desktop support team manager, on Monday.

The university had launched a probe after the allegations about Seagraves were posted on Twitter and reported by Raw Story. Seagraves has previously told the News & Observer that he was not a member of the far-right extremist group. He was also accused of publishing personal information about left-wing activists in Asheville and Portland, Oregon.

He hasn’t acknowledged doing that.