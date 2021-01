CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a house fire over the weekend.

Deputies say Russell McCallister, 84, was found dead when crews responded to a burning home on Tommie Wooten Road in Chadbourn early Saturday morning.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office and CCSO are working with ATF and SBI Fire investigators to determine the cause.