Concerned parents speak out over NHCS’ plan to fully reopen for K-5 grades

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County elementary school students are set to return to the classroom full-time next Tuesday, Jan. 19. However, some parents are hoping the school board changes their minds.

During a Zoom meeting Tuesday morning, parents with elementary school-aged children voiced concerns about returning to class under Plan A, which is 100% in-person learning, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The parents say they want their kids in school but are worried about the safety of students and educators. They add that it’s unrealistic for teachers to teach a full class while also making sure the young kids are abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines.

The parents hope the school board will reconsider their decision to move into Plan A and to stay in their current plan which is a mix of virtual and in-person learning.

The move comes just one day before county commissioners and the New Hanover County Board of Education are set to meet.

WWAY will live stream Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. meeting here.

Reporter Sydney Bouchelle will have more from parents about reopening plans tonight starting on WWAY News at 5 p.m.