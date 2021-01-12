Concerned parents speak out over NHCS’ plan to fully reopen for K-5 grades

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County elementary school students are set to return to the classroom full-time next Tuesday, Jan. 19. However, some parents are hoping the school board changes their minds.
During a Zoom meeting Tuesday morning, parents with elementary school-aged children voiced concerns about returning to class under Plan A, which is 100% in-person learning, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The parents say they want their kids in school but are worried about the safety of students and educators. They add that it’s unrealistic for teachers to teach a full class while also making sure the young kids are abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines.
The parents hope the school board will reconsider their decision to move into Plan A and to stay in their current plan which is a mix of virtual and in-person learning.
The move comes just one day before county commissioners and the New Hanover County Board of Education are set to meet.
WWAY will live stream Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. meeting here.
Reporter Sydney Bouchelle will have more from parents about reopening plans tonight starting on WWAY News at 5 p.m.