Duke Energy and county officials to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13.

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

This information is reflected in the 2021 Brunswick Nuclear Emergency Preparedness booklets sent to residents living within the 10-mile Brunswick Nuclear Plant emergency planning zone.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.