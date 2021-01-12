Girl Scout cookie season set to begin in the Cape Fear this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cookie fans, rejoice! The Girl Scout Cookie season is almost here.

The beloved cookies are set to go on sale in the Wilmington and Leland area starting on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

While classics like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, and Shortbread cookies still remain yummy options, a new flavor that is joining the lineup this year is Toast-Yay! They are toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor with the Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top.

Where can you buy the cookies? Visit here.

The Girl Scouts are also collaborating with GrubHub for contact-free cookie orders. In Wilmington and select areas throughout North Carolina, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Online cookie ordering will also be available nationwide starting February 1.