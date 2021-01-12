Hoggard, New Hanover Volleyball advance to second round of state tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There were six local teams playing in the first round of the NCHSAA state volleyball tournament on Tuesday. Now, just two remain as Hoggard and New Hanover kept their state championship hopes alive.

Below, are the final scores from Tuesday nights volleyball action.

CLASS 1A

#9 Lakewood 3 , #8 East Columbus 0

CLASS 2A

#12 Whiteville 0 , #5 Currituck County 3

(25-13, 25-13, 25-19)

CLASS 3A

#13 Harnett Central 1 , #4 New Hanover 3

(25-9, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14)

CLASS 4A

#16 Ashley 0 , #1 Pinecrest 3

(25-16, 25-16, 25-23)

#13 Jack Britt 0 , #4 Hoggard 3

(25-10, 25-14, 25-20)

#11 Laney 0 , #6 Corinth Holders 3

(25-20, 25-17, 26-24)