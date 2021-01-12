Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.

A drawing will be held Tuesday night for the $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

- Advertisement -

Those dreaming of instant wishes should remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.