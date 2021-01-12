New chief justice means shake-up atop NC’s court system

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The hiring of a new top administrator of North Carolina’s court system is one of several significant personnel changes in a shake-up atop the state Judicial Branch since Chief Justice Paul Newby was sworn in.

Newby is a Republican and chose Andrew Heath as the next director of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

At least four leaders within AOC are now gone. These jobs aren’t subject to the same job protections that rank-and-file workers receive.

Heath said the transition occurred as when any leader of a branch of government wins an election. Such a rapid replacement in this branch of government, however, is uncommon.