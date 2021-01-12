New Hanover County man accused of secretly recording teen girl while she changed clothes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl while she changed in her bedroom.

The sheriff’s office says Gerald Henderson, 56, was at a New Hanover County home when he reportedly went into a bathroom while a daughter of a woman he knew was showering. The teen girl yelled for him to get out, which he did.

When the 14-year-old girl went to her room to change, deputies say she discovered Henderson’s phone on a dresser recording her.

The teen then told her mother what happened and she called the authorities.

Henderson is charged with indecent liberties with a child and secret peeping.