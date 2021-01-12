North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation following a social media post in which he described the Black Lives Matter movement as a “racist money laundering hate group.”

WRAL reports Master Trooper Mark Melvin posted the comment to Facebook in December. It’s since been deleted.

On Monday, Melvin was placed on administrative duty while an internal investigation continues.

WRAL also reported that Melvin tagged himself on Facebook as present at the U.S. Capitol siege and posted pictures. He also said he would not enforce the curfew ordered by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in response to spiking coronavirus cases.