Police: 9-year-old North Carolina girl shot through window

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl was wounded in her North Carolina home when someone fired shots through a bedroom window.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports officers were called to a home on the city’s east side around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, four people were inside the house when someone fired several rounds at the home. Police said the round that hit the girl in the foot went through a bedroom window.

According to police, no one inside the home was hurt. Authorities say the child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.