Smokies seeks volunteers to monitor visitor use patterns

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for volunteers to monitor visitor use patterns in several of the park’s most popular locations.

Park visitation has increased by more than 30% over the last decade, resulting in congestion at some of the most popular destinations.

According to the park, that has caused problems like people parking along the roadside, causing damage and creating a safety hazard as they walk along busy roads.

Managers will use the data collected by volunteers to develop recommendations to improve access and safety.