With moratorium over, North Carolina towns OK LGBT protections

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The first North Carolina municipalities are acting to expand LGBT rights a month since a moratorium expired on anti-bias ordinances created during the effort to remove the state’s “bathroom bill.”

The town of Hillsborough voted unanimously Monday to approve new protections for people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other differences when it comes to employment and public accommodations.

Two more towns had similar ordinances on their board agendas this week.

The moratorium began in early 2017 and ended Dec. 1.

The 2016 “bathroom bill” drew national condemnation and led corporations and sports teams to reconsider business in the state.