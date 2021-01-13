3,540-pound great white shark ‘pings’ off Cape Fear coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A massive great white shark recently pinged off the North Carolina coast.

According to researchers at OCEARCH, Nukumi, a 17-feet-long female weighing 3,541 lbs., pinged in two times off the coast of the Cape Fear region Tuesday morning.

OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine animals.

Nukumi has been heading south from the Maine and Nova Scotia waters since October. Now, after spending some time near Cape Lookout, her latest ping put her location just off the coast of Pleasure Island.