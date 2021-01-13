ATF finds second live grenade bought at Brunswick County antique store

HORRY COUNTy, SC (WWAY) — Authorities say they have located the second grenade containing live explosives that was sold at Brunswick County antique store over the summer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says two potentially live hand grenades were purchased in June 2020 at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte.

One of them exploded on December 23, killing a Virginia teen.

Fortunately, ATF says the second device was recovered intact in Horry County, SC and did not cause any injuries.

“This grenade was the primary focus of ATF’s recent search, however, anyone who purchased a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall and would like an evaluation of that device or need additional information, is asked to contact authorities immediately in the interest of public safety,” ATF wrote in a release on Wednesday.