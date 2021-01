SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A pick-up truck hit a bear near Southport Wednesday night.

Southport Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring said it happened on River Road near New Long Beach Road Extension. NC Highway Patrol said it happened around 8:30 p.m.

Coring said the vehicle overturned. He said the bear was dead on the road. Highway Patrol said the driver had no injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.