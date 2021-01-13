Glitch allows people younger than 75 to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Haywood County leaders said its COVID-19 vaccination sign up system on Monday accidently included about 150 people who were not over the age of 75.

After realizing the mistake, health officials said they immediately worked to correct the software flaw, and the situation has been resolved.

“Our plan to ensure that vaccination appointments were assigned fairly was to randomize the list of names in the over 75 group and to call groups of people from that randomized list for appointments as vaccine became available,” a Haywood County Emergency Management news release said.

“The mistake that occurred Monday was that the entire list was randomized, including those under 75, and calls were placed to some people that should not have had their turn until later in the prioritization schedule.”