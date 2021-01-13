In reversal, US Rep. Tom Rice of SC votes to impeach Trump

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina was one of only 10 House Republican to join with Democrats in voting to impeach President Donald Trump, a stunning reversal from his position just days earlier.

Rice represents South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, an area near Myrtle Beach that has voted heavily for Trump.

The Republican was recently elected to his fifth term and is among the lesser-known member of South Carolina’s delegation but has been a steadfast supporter of Trump.

Rice joined with Democrats on Wednesday to support impeachment, which passed the U.S. House 232-197.

