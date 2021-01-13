Oak Island closes several facilities, will hold virtual services

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island has announced that it is restricting walk-in services due to COVID-19 and holding virtual services starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The restricted access comes in response to recent COVID-19 exposures among members of the town’s staff. A town press release says the move is part of an effort “to prevent further spread, while providing for the safety of the public and Town employees.”
The restrictions on public walk-in access include the Oak Island Town Hall, the Oak Island Police Station, all fire stations, and all public services buildings.
The Recreation Center, Oak Island Pier, 801 Ocean Event Center, and the Oak Island Par 3 Golf Course will remain open. Both the pier and golf course will be credit card or exact change only.
“Until noted otherwise, business with the Town of Oak Island will be conducted via phone, email, or through use of the Town Dropbox, located on SE 47th Street (in the gravel parking lot by the basketball court),” according to the release.
Specific Town services may be accessed through the following options:
- Town Hall / General Information can be accessed by phone at 910-201-8001 (please leave a voicemail and your call will be returned) or email
- Water / Sewer Service applications should be placed in the Town Dropbox at SE 47th Street. Applications, along with any billing questions can be faxed to 910-278-1711 or emailed. Payments via credit card can be received by calling 910-201-8009.
- Building Inspections will continue as normal, with in-person meetings restricted to those initiated by Town staff. Live Remote Inspections may also be performed as approved. Permit applications can be submitted by fax at 910-278-1811, emailed, or sent in via the Town Dropbox. For full information, call 910-278-5024 or visit this website
- Police Department & Fire Stations may be contacted for general business by email or by phone. Email the Police or call 910-278-5595; Email the Fire or call 910-278-1000. As always, in the event of an emergency, call 911.
- Public Services such as Water Maintenance, Sewer, Public Works, and Stormwater, will still be in operation. To report maintenance issues, or to check on the status of a service request contact Public Works at 910-201-8083 or Public Utilities at 910-201-8007, or via the Contact Us page of the Town website.