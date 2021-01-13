One dead, several hurt after retaining wall collapses

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city say one person is dead and at least four people were injured after a retaining wall fell on construction workers.

The City of Hendersonville says in a news release that the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a site adjacent to the parking lot of a local business.

According to the city, two people were taken by helicopter and one was taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, while a fourth person was treated at the scene.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released as officials work to notify relatives.