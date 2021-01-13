Pender charity serves tens of thousands of food insecure locals

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw charity helped 23,351 families in need last year.

Pender County Christian Services has clothed and fed the region’s food insecure for decades.

The charity includes a boutiques, which sells gently used clothes and home goods to low income families.

Sandy Harris, Pender Christian Service’s executive director said their meals are their most popular service by far. Many in the area have lost jobs or hours due to Coronavirus, and with children learning virtually from home, they need more food and have less money to get it.

Because of this, Harris explained, they’ve had to increase the amount of meals they serve.

“Used to in the past, it was once a month,” said Harris. “And then with Florence, we put it to every two weeks. But it has gotten to the point now, with the pandemic going on, that people need help every week.”

While children are not allowed in the building right now, five to six people at a time can come in if they wear a mask, gloves, and socially distance from one another.