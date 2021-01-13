Pender County Board of Education updated on COVID-19 school operations

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Pender County the Board of Education met Tuesday night and got an update on COVID-19 school operations.

Students returned to school after the holidays on Thursday. Elementary schools are under Plan A, middle and high schools are under Plan B.

With the start of a new semester, students who had been remote learning had the option to come back in person.

Schools spokesman Alex Riley says there was a slight uptick in cases after the holidays, but overall numbers have remained low.

“We haven’t seen cases come into the school and then spread within the school,” Riley said. We’re able to catch them before they cause any school spread, send folks home for quarantine or isolation depending on exposure. We’ve seen a slight uptick, but we’re making sure to stay on top of it, our school nurses are just doing a fantastic job keeping up with all that, so we’re very happy with where things are right now.”

Riley says elementary and middle school buses have been quickly reaching capacity and so the district is now doing double routes.