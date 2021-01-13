Pender County church begins food donations again following COVID-19 outbreak

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A community outreach program in Pender County has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Gateway Community Church in Burgaw has been giving away food for 17 years.

That was until last month when four volunteers including Pastor Ted Mercer tested positive for coronavirus.

The pastor, who just out of the hospital, says he is one of the lucky ones.

On January 8, one of their longtime volunteers, 68-year-old Tom Simpson died.

Fellow volunteer Mozell Craft says Simpson had a servant’s heart. Throughout the pandemic, the church has had to put volunteer safety over its desire to help the community.

“I said ‘oh no,’ it was hard to believe,” Craft said. “It was very hard to believe. You know, you’re around somebody one minute, and then the next minute, you hear news like that and it’s hard. It’s hard.”

The group is back offering food to those in need on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with COVID-19 safety measures in place.