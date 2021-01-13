South Topsail Elementary students to learn remotely Thursday

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools said all South Topsail Elementary students will learn remotely on Thursday, January 14 due to a water line break in the area.

Pender County Schools spokesman Alex Riley said the water line break will not be repaired by Thursday morning.

The school system is asking students to log on to your Google Classroom and check in with your teacher Thursday morning.

Pender County Schools expects in-person learning to resume on Friday.

The school system apologized for the inconvenience and will provide further information as it becomes available.