UNC sees COVID-19 cluster in students who stayed on campus

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is reporting a COVID-19 cluster that it says involved students who stayed on the campus during winter break.

The school said on its website that the cases were found through evaluation testing of students who lived at Carmichael Residence Hall over the break.

According to the school, more than a thousand students stayed on campus throughout the fall semester, including athletes, international students, and those facing financial hardships.

Hundreds also stayed over winter break because of the coronavirus pandemic.